Rain moves in Thursday, followed by a cool down & some snowflakes Friday

Winds will pick up out of the SW tonight out ahead of an incoming frontal boundary. Temps will therefore be mild staying above freezing in the mid 40s-low 50s overnight. We’ll otherwise see lots of clouds at times tonight and a stray shower will be possible, but most will stay dry through sundown.

Rain will develop into Thursday morning, and we will likely see on-and-off showers from just before sunrise until 1-2 PM in the afternoon. We’ll dry out for a few hours Thursday afternoon/early evening, but temps will drop quickly Thursday night as winds shift out of the northwest. Low temps tomorrow night-early Friday will hit the upper 20s-mid 30s.

Light snow will be possible across our higher western facing slopes Friday morning and early afternoon for a few hours, but as of now, only trace amounts of snow are expected to wrap up the work week. A coating to an inch or so looks more likely across the highest elevations north of I-64. Regardless, watch for slick spots just in case! Friday night, we’ll dry out but stay windy and cold with lows in the 20s and teens.

Saturday will be chilly and dry. By Sunday, our next system will be moving in. A wintry mix looks possible Sunday, changing to possibly all snow into Monday. STAY TUNED as we get closer to time!

