Princeton store giving out Pokemon cards for good grades.

Daydream Games will be giving out Pokemon cards to students with good grades.
Daydream Games will be giving out Pokemon cards to students with good grades.(WVVA News)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A local business in Princeton is using Pokemon as an incentive for students to get good grades.

Daydream Games, located on Mercer Street in Princeton, will be giving out free Pokemon cards to students who show off their report card.

From now until the end of January, students can get two free Pokemon cards for every “A” they earned this semester and one card for every “B”.

Cards will be drawn blindly out of a box, with the chance to spin a wheel to earn more.

If your child’s grades aren’t on par yet, don’t fret.

There are plans to hold another event at the end of the school year.

Daydream Games is open 10 am - 9 pm Tuesday - Saturday, and 4 pm - 9 pm on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corner Shop Company
Husband, wife candle-making duo to set up first brick-and-mortar shop on Princeton’s Mercer Street
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Task force confiscates nearly $100k worth of narcotics
Seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital on Sunday after they...
Several inmates taken to hospital after appearing to overdose at Southern Regional Jail
Parts of the school remains closed as the investigation continues.
6-year-old allegedly assaulted staff members on day of teacher’s shooting

Latest News

Kylie's Cakes offers decorating classes, and good food to eat.
Cake decorating classes offered at Kylie’s Cakes
Two local sheriff's offices remember their fallen furry partners after untimely passings.
Two K-9s die, sheriff’s departments share fond memories
"Art of Conversation” has first meeting at CMC
“Art of Conversation” has first meeting at CMC
"Art of Conversation” has first meeting at CMC
"Art of Conversation” has first meeting at CMC