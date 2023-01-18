Princeton store giving out Pokemon cards for good grades.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A local business in Princeton is using Pokemon as an incentive for students to get good grades.

Daydream Games, located on Mercer Street in Princeton, will be giving out free Pokemon cards to students who show off their report card.

From now until the end of January, students can get two free Pokemon cards for every “A” they earned this semester and one card for every “B”.

Cards will be drawn blindly out of a box, with the chance to spin a wheel to earn more.

If your child’s grades aren’t on par yet, don’t fret.

There are plans to hold another event at the end of the school year.

Daydream Games is open 10 am - 9 pm Tuesday - Saturday, and 4 pm - 9 pm on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.