Local Bluefield restaurant & tavern, The Railyard, to reopen Thursday following renovations

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local Bluefield restaurant and tavern, the Railyard is reopening Thursday, January 19th after major kitchen renovations.

Emma Bailey, the General Manager of the The Railyard on Raleigh Street & The Clover Club on Commerce Street in the city of Bluefield says the updated kitchen will allow their staff to better serve you.

“We’re really excited. Our whole staff is like I’m done cleaning. I’m done organizing. I’m done doing everything. I just want to cook and serve our guests.

Next year will mark a decade since the restaurant opened.

“When they opened the Railyard, they didn’t expect the Railyard to be what the Railyard is today so we outgrew our kitchen.”

According to Bailey, upon inspection by the Mercer County Health Department, officials called the renovated facility “one of the top three kitchens in Mercer County”

On the menu side of things, Bailey says the staples that customers have come to expect will remain with a few new added dishes.

The restaurant has now teamed up with a Swift Level Farm and will be sourcing all its meat from the local farm based in Greenbrier County.

“It’s going be to locally sourced, right in Greenbrier County, so we’re really excited to have this partnership with Swift Level Farms.”

Bailey tells our Joshua Bolden, the Railyard is currently hiring for kitchen positions. If you are interested visit RailyardWV.com.

The Railyard is located at 530 Raleigh Street in the heart of downtown Bluefield, WV.

Emma Bailey discusses changes in the Interview @ Noon above.

