Local Bluefield restaurant & tavern, The Railyard, to reopen Thursday following renovations

The Railyard is located at 530 Raleigh St, Bluefield, WV
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local Bluefield restaurant and tavern, the Railyard is reopening Thursday, January 19th after major kitchen renovations.

Emma Bailey, the General Manager of the The Railyard on Raleigh Street & The Clover Club on Commerce Street in the city of Bluefield says the updated kitchen will allow their staff to better serve you.

“We’re really excited. Our whole staff is like I’m done cleaning. I’m done organizing. I’m done doing everything. I just want to cook and serve our guests.

Next year will mark a decade since the restaurant opened.

“When they opened the Railyard, they didn’t expect the Railyard to be what the Railyard is today so we outgrew our kitchen.”

According to Bailey, upon inspection by the Mercer County Health Department, officials called the renovated facility “one of the top three kitchens in Mercer County”

On the menu side of things, Bailey says the staples that customers have come to expect will remain with a few new added dishes.

The restaurant has now teamed up with a Swift Level Farm and will be sourcing all its meat from the local farm based in Greenbrier County.

“It’s going be to locally sourced, right in Greenbrier County, so we’re really excited to have this partnership with Swift Level Farms.”

Bailey tells our Joshua Bolden, the Railyard is currently hiring for kitchen positions. If you are interested visit RailyardWV.com.

The Railyard is located at 530 Raleigh Street in the heart of downtown Bluefield, WV.

Emma Bailey discusses changes in the Interview @ Noon above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corner Shop Company
Husband, wife candle-making duo to set up first brick-and-mortar shop on Princeton’s Mercer Street
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Task force confiscates nearly $100k worth of narcotics
Seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital on Sunday after they...
Several inmates taken to hospital after appearing to overdose at Southern Regional Jail
Parts of the school remains closed as the investigation continues.
6-year-old allegedly assaulted staff members on day of teacher’s shooting

Latest News

A Pineville woman was sentenced to serve prison time for dealing drugs in Wyoming County.
Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for dealing drugs
A man in Wyoming County was sentenced to two years in jail after prosecutors said he pleaded...
Man sentenced to jail in Wyoming County for driving under the influence and causing injury
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies find man sleeping in stolen car
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal accident in Fayette County