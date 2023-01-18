Learn how to grow your own food with Appalachian Sustainable Development’s free program

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -With those grocery prices on the rise, the non-profit Appalachian Sustainability Group is offering a free chance to learn how to grow your own food.

Here’s how it works: after signing up online, you will answer a questionnaire about what food you are interested in growing.

Once approved -the non-profit holds an in person workshop the last Monday of every month at the YMCA garden in Tazewell, Virginia.

This happens from March to November. Seeds and plants are free of charge. They will also distribute tools on an as needed basis. All for free.

“We don’t really get locally grown things here and that’s part of Appalachian Sustainable’s mission to get locally grown food here in grocery stores and people’s kitchens,” said Morgan Bradley, Agriculture Education Program Manager for the non-profit.

If you are interested in joining the program, click here.

