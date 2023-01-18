Health department administrator reminds public of COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen is reminding people that COVID is still among us. She says people should still be taking precautions like hand washing and wearing a mask in crowded areas.

She says right now with other illnesses going around, it might be hard to determine whether you have COVID or not. She says if you think you might, you should get tested and stay home.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, consider it. If you have been vaccinated please continue to use precautions to keep yourself from getting it and to keep yourself from passing it on to folks who are more susceptible,” said Allen.

The health department will be having a booster clinic on January 25 at the Karen Preservati Center.

