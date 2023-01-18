Fatal accident in Fayette County

The four-vehicle incident occurred over the weekend leaving one woman dead.
A Kanawha County woman was pronounced dead after a four-vehicle accident occurred over the weekend in Fayette County.
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a Kanawha County woman died as the result of a four-vehicle accident in Fayette County over the weekend.

The accident occurred just after midnight on January 15th on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle on its roof, and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Two other vehicles were hit but were parked with no occupants found inside.

The other vehicle with a driver sustained minor damage, and the driver was not injured.

Deputies say that the vehicle the woman was driving was traveling west on Route 60 at a high speed.

The aftermath of the collision closed the roadway for almost four hours, and it’s currently unknown if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

