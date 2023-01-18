Deputies find man sleeping in stolen car

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pennsylvania man is in custody after Fayette County deputies found him sleeping inside of a stolen car at the New River Gorge National Park.

Last weekend, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various areas in the county due to the winter weather and road conditions. That’s when their system alerted them that a stolen car from Pennsylvania was in the New River Gorge National Park Visitor Center

The sheriff’s office says Kieran Heilner, 21, was taken into custody over the weekend for an outstanding warrant in his home state of Pennsylvania.

The warrant out for Heilner’s arrest was for the unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Heilner was being held at Southern Regional Jail before being extradited back to his home state.

