Cake decorating classes offered at Kylie’s Cakes

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Most everyone loves sweets, and nothing is sweeter than a good cupcake.

Kylie’s Cakes, Dessert Bar, and Café is just the place to satisfy that sweet tooth.

They have cupcakes, brownies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, even pepperoni rolls.

Kylie opened her business in May 2022...In addition to baking cakes, she’s a working mother of four.

Kylie Allen - owner: “When we actually opened the store, our youngest was four months old, so it came with trials and tribulations, so honestly, when you want something, go for it. So that’s what we did.”

And delicious desserts aren’t the only things you can find at Kylie’s Cakes. They also offer cake decorating classes for those who want to get into the culinary action.”

Prices for these classes can range from $30 to $65.

Kylie is always looking for new ways to spice up the business. In that vein, she’s adding a new drink menu in the coming months. Soon you’ll be able to look them up online.

Kylie: “We’re actually launching a website in a couple of weeks, and we’ll be able to offer our customers a little more quick service, compared to having to call and order a week in advance”

Right now, Kylie says she’s got just a few more open spaces for her next cake decorating class.

It will feature a valentines theme, “Mommy and me unicorn cakes.”

It’s set for for Saturday, February 11th.

