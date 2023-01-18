Bluefield powers past Wyoming East in second half, earns significant sectional win

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers defeated the Wyoming East Warriors 55-40 on Tuesday night.

The teams were tied after eight minutes and then the Warriors led by one at the break.

Bluefield began to turn up the defense in the second quarter and ratcheted up the pressure even more in the second half.

The Beavers outscored the Warriors by 16 in the second half and pick up an important sectional victory.

