“Art of Conversation” has first meeting at CMC

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was a Wednesday morning of coffee and conversation at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

“Regardless of what goes on in the outside world, we can create the kind of world we want in our own community and that comes through talking to one another, knowing one another...” says Allen Kade, organizer and moderator for “Art of the Conversation,” “...It’s very easy to be right all the time, if you’re the only one having the conversation with yourself.”

The goal for Art of the Conversation is to hold monthly meetings and to bring together people with different backgrounds and points of view. Kade says, in addition to being a great way to meet new people, Art of Conversation meetings can help make the community a more welcoming place.

“I enjoyed it. I really did,” says Christy Poszich, one of the people who attended the Wednesday meeting.

She adds that she plans to return for next month’s meeting and also plans to bring along a friend. Those in attendance got to know one another and, by the end of the meeting, the Chuck Mathena Center was filled with laughter. Nearly a half dozen people attended, and organizers hope to expand and welcome more guests for future sessions. If you are interested in attending this event, Chuck Mathena Center is planning on holding the event again on Wednesday, February 15th, at 10 am.

