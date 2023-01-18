8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani Avery was believed to have been taken from her mother's house.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City police said Wednesday the child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani Avery was believed to have been taken from her mother’s house.

Law enforcement said the suspect, 23-year-old Markelv Avery, has not been taken into custody. The child was not with him when she was found.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911.

