AEP gives New River CTC $100K grant

Money to be used toward purchase of plane for college’s Aircraft Maintenance Technician School
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the American Electric Power Foundation (AEP) gave a large grant to New River Community and Technical College. New River applied for the money and was accepted.

The $100,000 grant will help support the college’s development of future classes, specifically in one of the school’s newest programs, an Aircraft Maintenance Technician School.

New River plans to work with the Raleigh County Memorial Airport to train students and will be using one of the airport’s hangers as a classroom of sorts. The money given by AEP will go toward purchasing a plane on which students can practice their skills.

“We’re pleased to support the program because there’s a bright future for aviation and the jobs that it will create,” said Ronn Robinson, External Affairs Manager for AEP. “...for New River to be part of that, to help train the workforce of tomorrow and the workforce that will meet the needs of that development is important to us.”

New River’s president Dr. Bonny Copenhaver says she hopes to see the program up and running by 2024. The school is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to obtain the necessary certificates to offer the coursework.

