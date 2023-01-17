We’ll be warm for this time of year into Wednesday

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be taking over our weather pattern this evening, meaning we will continue to dry out. Overnight, we look quiet and mild, with just lingering clouds and low temps in the upper 40s/low 50s.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more cloud cover, but we should be dry and warm for this time of year. High temps Wednesday afternoon will make it into the mid 50s-low 60s.

RAIN ON THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will then approach us by Wednesday night, bringing spotty showers. The best chance of rain will be Thursday (on and off through the day) as the front moves in.

RAIN THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will still be warmer into Thursday, but behind the front, temps will drop to wrap up the work week. Rain could change to light snow or rain/snow Thursday night-early Friday as temps drop to around or below freezing by Friday AM.

CHILLY AIR RETURNS FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We look chilly through the weekend, with another possible chance at winter precipitation Sunday-Monday of next week. STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

