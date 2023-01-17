Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge on Tuesday handed down three life sentences for a teen convicted of killing four family members in December of 2020.

In December of 2022, Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges, which included three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

For each count of first-degree murder, Smith received life sentences with mercy.

Mercy means Smith will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

For second-degree murder, Smith was sentenced to 40 years and for using a firearm during the commission of a felony, Smith will spend 10 years in prison.

In December 2020, Smith’s family members were found dead by another relative at a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

Gavin Smith was 16 at the time his mother, stepfather and two siblings were murdered, investigators say.

The victims were later identified as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.

According to a Kanawha County Circuit Court order, after the murders, Smith was found hiding behind a dresser in a third-floor room of a home along River Haven Road in Clendenin.

Rebecca Lynn Walker, 17, who was in a relationship with Smith at the time of the murders, took a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

