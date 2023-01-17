Tazewell’s Back of the Dragon featured on cover of Virginia’s Travel Guide

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Our area is getting acknowledged for its natural beauty.

The Virginia Travel Guide has selected a photo of Tazewell’s Back of the Dragon for one of the annual publications three covers.

The Director of Tourism for Tazewell County says that the cover will reach beyond the commonwealth’s border.

“So this is really important for our tourism department. Just because this is the official Virginia Tourism Guide. You will see this guide not only across the county but also internationally,” said AJ Robinson.

Robinson adds that one of those international sites will be the Canadian Motorcyclists convention.

The photo, featuring the winding mountain roads on Route 16’s ‘Kudzu Curve’, was taken by local photographer Hal Brainerd.

The locations chosen for the alternate covers are the Wilderness Road Blockhouse in Scott County and the Ocean View Fishing Pier in Norfolk.

