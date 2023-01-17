Task force confiscates nearly $100k worth of narcotics

This includes meth, fentanyl, marijuana, and crack cocaine
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Raleigh County drug & violent crime task force executed four search warrants Tuesday morning. Three at the Wilbrian apartments in Beckley and another at a home in the six thousand block of Robert C Byrd Drive in Bradley.

The unit says officers found more than 400 grams of meth, nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, more than 400 grams of marijuana, and nearly 50 grams of crack cocaine. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $98,070.

In addition, police said they seized two A-R-15 rifles, four handguns, and more than $1,700 in cash.

37-year-old Emmanuel Stoumile and 26-year-old Justin Stoumile, both of Beckley, were arrested and face delivery of a controlled substance charges.

Two other men, 36-year-old Raymond Stoumile and Harold Wilson, both from Beckley, have warrants in this case and remain at large.

The drug and violent crime unit is made up of officers and agents from Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies, State Police, the FBI and ATF.

