Narcan training event in Tazewell

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Virginia Department of Health, fatal drug overdose is the leading cause of unnatural death in the commonwealth, with opioids being the driving force behind those mortalities.

The non-profit Substance Abuse Taskforce in Rural Appalachia - or SATIRA- is hoping to curb this trend with a Narcan training at the Thompson Valley Community Center Wednesday the 18th at 6 pm.

Representatives with the training say that opioid abuse disorder does not discriminate and comes for people in all walks of life.

“It’s in every family. No one is exempt from this. The best way we can show love and compassion to these folks is to have something on hand. Because every life matters,” said Elizabeth Bennett.

Bennett adds that the training is very simple and that Narcan cannot cause harm to anyone, even if you accidentally use it on someone who is not overdosing on opioids.

