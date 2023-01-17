Mercer County Schools introduces ICARE program for students

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools has begun introducing their ICARE program into the school system. The program was created last July. It focuses on the homeless population. It addresses the needs of students and their family’s by using a QR code survey. Right now the program is in it’s infancy in the Pikeview School District.

“Once we see if there are any kinks or anything, we’ll roll that out to the rest of the community. But the intent for that is to give the community a voice. So they can let us know of a student need without letting us know who they are. They can do that anonymously,” said ICARE Facilitator, Alysha Crawford.

Crawford says through this system, students and their families could get help with things like food and clothing and even help with larger issues like housing and furniture. She says once a form is submitted through the QR code. It goes to support staff at the school .

“The big thing has been collaborating and building partnerships. Because what I realized is in this area we have a lot of good people doing really good things but we don’t talk. So that collaboration helps us to make a bigger impact by doing things together,” said Crawford.

The pupil services coordinator with the school system says the program is funded using American Rescue Plan funds. As well as the McKinney-Vento sub grant.

“If we can step in and provide a little bit of hope that things are gonna be okay and that they’re going to be able to stay with their parents and things are gonna be okay. Then that is a huge selling point for why this program is so important,” said Amanda Aliff.

Aliff and Crawford say the ICARE program should be expanded to all Mercer County schools by April. So far they have helped about 80 families in need and counting.

It’s important to note that items purchased for students and their families comes from local merchants. This helps with collaboration and businesses.

