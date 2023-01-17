Mercer County Schools introduces ICARE program for students

ICARE QR code keychain
ICARE QR code keychain(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools has begun introducing their ICARE program into the school system. The program was created last July. It focuses on the homeless population. It addresses the needs of students and their family’s by using a QR code survey. Right now the program is in it’s infancy in the Pikeview School District.

“Once we see if there are any kinks or anything, we’ll roll that out to the rest of the community. But the intent for that is to give the community a voice. So they can let us know of a student need without letting us know who they are. They can do that anonymously,” said ICARE Facilitator, Alysha Crawford.

Crawford says through this system, students and their families could get help with things like food and clothing and even help with larger issues like housing and furniture. She says once a form is submitted through the QR code. It goes to support staff at the school .

“The big thing has been collaborating and building partnerships. Because what I realized is in this area we have a lot of good people doing really good things but we don’t talk. So that collaboration helps us to make a bigger impact by doing things together,” said Crawford.

The pupil services coordinator with the school system says the program is funded using American Rescue Plan funds. As well as the McKinney-Vento sub grant.

“If we can step in and provide a little bit of hope that things are gonna be okay and that they’re going to be able to stay with their parents and things are gonna be okay. Then that is a huge selling point for why this program is so important,” said Amanda Aliff.

Aliff and Crawford say the ICARE program should be expanded to all Mercer County schools by April. So far they have helped about 80 families in need and counting.

It’s important to note that items purchased for students and their families comes from local merchants. This helps with collaboration and businesses.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Police investigating reported shooting
Seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital on Sunday after they...
Several inmates taken to hospital after appearing to overdose at Southern Regional Jail
Dragon's Coffee and More is open for business.
Dragon’s Coffee and More is open for business
Brenda Workman has lost 60 lbs. by switching to a plant-based diet.
In Focus: woman switches to plant-based diet, loses 60 lbs.
A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette...
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

Latest News

The photo by Hal Brainerd was one of three images selected for the magazine.
Tazewell’s Back of the Dragon featured on cover of Virginia’s Travel Guide
The event will take place Wednesday the 18th at 6pm in the Thompson Valley Community Center.
Narcan training event in Tazewell
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Task force confiscates nearly $100k worth of narcotics
Corner Shop Company
Husband, wife candle-making duo to set up first brick-and-mortar shop on Princeton’s Mercer Street