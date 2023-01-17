Husband, wife candle-making duo to set up first brick-and-mortar shop on Princeton’s Mercer Street

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A lot can change in a year.

Courtney, 25, and Matthew, 26, Orlicki, a candle-making duo out of Mercer County, can attest to that. For them, their entire business changed in 365 days.

What started as an online boutique in January of 2022 quickly turned into online candle sales just three months later. That was nine months ago, and now, their business is expanding into a brick-and-mortar store.

It will be located at 1301 Mercer Street in Princeton in the old Nationwide building.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own business but never expected that to actually happen, just thought it was kind of a dream that I would never reach, so it’s really cool to see it come to life,” Courtney shared.

“We can actually see our hard work, you know, and see what it’s grown into and just the rewards of it,” Matthew agreed. “...people liking the candles, you know, just the support from everybody is really, really cool.”

It has been many months of hard work for the Orlickis. Most days are spent mixing wax till it reaches that perfect consistency or layering candles for hours.

“It can take up to four hours to make them because we have to let each layer harden before we add the next layer, and then where I’m a perfectionist, it has to look, everything has to look spot on, or...I start over,” Courtney explained.

But even will all that time, the Orlickis will tell you, they owe their success to the people who believe in them.

“Without the support of the community, we would not have any of this,” said Courtney. “So, we are really, really appreciative of everybody’s support in the community and their purchase and all of that.”

“Just everybody’s overwhelming, and just love and support,” Matthew shared. “They’re excited to see just where it takes off, you know, they get excited for us, you know, it’s just really cool to have that.”

The Corner Shop Company will officially open for business on Friday, February 10. At the business’ debut, the Orlickis will unveil some brand-new products like Valentine’s Day-themed cookie cake candles, two new candle scents and their new cheesecake wax melt line.

The Corner Shop Company is expected to be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and open on Tuesdays for pickups. The shop will be offering around six hyper-realistic desserts scents, as well as pie candles and wax melts.

For now, you can shop their inventory at www.cornershopco.com.

