Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday evening in a news release.

The governor, who has battled COVID before, had a “sudden onset of symptoms” but is isolating at home. His symptoms are mild, according to a news release.

Justice is being treated by several medical doctors, including state COVID Czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

The governor has been vaccinated and boosted.

According to the governor’s office, people who have been in close contact with the governor have been notified. The governor is communicating with his Chief of Staff and office staff to ensure the smooth operation of state government.

