Drier air moves in this afternoon and Wednesday

High pressure will take control tonight/tomorrow which will dry us out
High pressure will dry us out later today and keep us dry through Wednesday.
High pressure will dry us out later today and keep us dry through Wednesday.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Widespread rain is falling across the region this morning, but some drier air will move in later in the day. Mainly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected overnight as temperatures dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll be windy as well tonight with wind gusts upwards of 20-30 mph.

High pressure will take over on Wednesday keeping us dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the mid/upper 50s and low 60s.

Another cold front will bring rain back to the region on Thursday. We’ll stay mild with highs in the 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Colder air will filter in behind that front. Temperatures will only top off in the 30s and low 40s on Friday and we could see a few flurries at times as well. Cooler conditions will continue into the weekend, and we could see some wintry weather on Sunday/Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

