Community shares thoughts on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -There are roads, bridges, and monuments all named after Martin Luther King Jr. But King’s legacy isn’t just in physical memorials. We interviewed individuals in the community to get their thoughts on the MLK legacy.

“I hadn’t heard (the ‘I Have a Dream’) speech in a long time. It gave me chills and brought a tear to my eye,” said Danita, a member of the community.

“He obviously has done a lot of good for... the world in the short time that he was with us,” said Andrew Church, another community member.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” I spoke to Bishop Frederick Brown, a pastor who preaches at Faith Center Church in Bluefield, West Virginia, who expressed his admiration for King’s message of love.

“One of the things he’s noted for is his approach to dealing with issues in a non-violent way,” says Bishop Brown, “That’s the primary thrust of Dr. King; he always was a non-violent individual even though he lost his life to extreme violence. But one thing for sure, the individual who took his physical life never silenced his voice.

He adds, the best way to keep King’s legacy alive is by reminding ourselves that we are all created equal.

“But if there’s anything that I feel that we should be able to do is to just sit back and take a few moments to reflect and to look and do some inner searching. I think that’s the big thing. Look on the inside of our hearts and our lives and ask ourselves, ‘is Dr. King’s dream a reality in our individual lives,’” says Bishop Brown.

King’s inspiring message changed the world, and, although King’s time on this earth was cut short, his legacy of love lives on.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.