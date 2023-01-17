CAPITOL BEAT: Income tax cut poised to pass in W.Va. House

Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) - For years, there have been talks among the Governor and lawmakers about cutting the state income tax. But each year, disagreements between the three branches have stalled those talks.

This week, the majority of members in the House of Delegates appear to be on board with a plan similar to Governor Jim Justice’s proposal that would cut the tax by 50 percent over three years. A thirty percent cut would occur in 2023, and additional ten percent cuts would occur over the following two years.

Newly designated Majority Whip, Delegate Marty Gearheart, (R) West Virginia, feels confident the body has the votes to see the measure pass on Wednesday. “I think it’s extremely important to our area and the entire state that we get the tax burden off of West Virginians, particularly in an environment where we have budget surpluses.”

Del. Gearheart said the measure does not include any tax increase. But to address any uncertainty over revenue estimates from the move, he said state lawmakers have a backup plan.

“The revenue is there to begin with. Within the bill we are creating a 600 million dollar fund to backfill in the event we have a shortage. We don’t expect one, but it’s there to cover us through the first part of the tax cut.”

Last week, House Democrats called on the body to address other pressing issues first, such as the child welfare crisis. But with just 12 Democrats left in a house of a hundred members, Republicans in the supermajority are largely calling the shots.

Raleigh County Del. Brandon Steele feels the move will provide a boost to every working West Virginian while helping to bring more people in.

“I’m really excited to vote on it. I’ve voted for this bill in every way, shape or form it’s come up and I’m excited we’re going to provide broad tax reform to everybody in West Virginia.”

A third reading, debate, and vote on the bill are set for Wednesday. If the measure passes in the House, it will head over to the Senate for consideration.

