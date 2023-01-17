Bluefield State University holds MLK Day Luncheon

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -While the day designated as Martin Luther King Jr. Day has passed, the celebrations of his life and legacy continued Tuesday at Bluefield State University. Students and faculty gathered in the student center for this MLK Day Luncheon. Essence Cowan, a student in attendance says it’s her first time attending this event, adding she liked hearing the speaker read from Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

“...He sounded wonderful. It kind of blew my mind that he sounds just like MLK,” says Cowan.

Cowan is referring to Rev. Garry Moore Sr., Bluefield State’s Chancellor. He’s also serves as the pastor of Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield, West Virginia. Moore says there are many examples of Dr. King’s dream that are now part of real-life in America in the twenty-first century.

“They are in an era where they are playing basketball together, they are in school together, white, black, international, all of that going on together. And if it had not been for Dr. King and his efforts, this wouldn’t be happening,” says Moore.

Moore adds, he wants students to learn from Dr. King’s persistence through adversity and apply that perseverance in their own lives.

