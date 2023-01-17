Bluefield State University holds MLK Day Luncheon

Students and faculty gathered to hear a reading from Dr, King’s “I Have a Dream” speech
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -While the day designated as Martin Luther King Jr. Day has passed, the celebrations of his life and legacy continued Tuesday at Bluefield State University. Students and faculty gathered in the student center for this MLK Day Luncheon. Essence Cowan, a student in attendance says it’s her first time attending this event, adding she liked hearing the speaker read from Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

“...He sounded wonderful. It kind of blew my mind that he sounds just like MLK,” says Cowan.

Cowan is referring to Rev. Garry Moore Sr., Bluefield State’s Chancellor. He’s also serves as the pastor of Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield, West Virginia. Moore says there are many examples of Dr. King’s dream that are now part of real-life in America in the twenty-first century.

“They are in an era where they are playing basketball together, they are in school together, white, black, international, all of that going on together. And if it had not been for Dr. King and his efforts, this wouldn’t be happening,” says Moore.

Moore adds, he wants students to learn from Dr. King’s persistence through adversity and apply that perseverance in their own lives.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Police investigating reported shooting
Seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital on Sunday after they...
Several inmates taken to hospital after appearing to overdose at Southern Regional Jail
Dragon's Coffee and More is open for business.
Dragon’s Coffee and More is open for business
Brenda Workman has lost 60 lbs. by switching to a plant-based diet.
In Focus: woman switches to plant-based diet, loses 60 lbs.
A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette...
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

Latest News

Bluefield State University holds MLK Day Luncheon
Bluefield State University holds MLK Day Luncheon
CAPITOL BEAT: Income tax cut poised to pass in W.Va. House
The photo by Hal Brainerd was one of three images selected for the magazine.
Tazewell’s Back of the Dragon featured on cover of Virginia’s Travel Guide
ICARE QR code keychain
Mercer County Schools introduces ICARE program for students