Volunteers in Beckley honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s tradition of community service

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day is unique in that it is the only federal holiday designated as “a day on, not a day off.”

Following in that tradition, students and volunteers in Beckley used the opportunity to give back at the Youth Museum in Beckley, highlighting hunger issues within their own backyard.

‘Empty Bowls’ is an event in Beckley hosted by the Quota Club each year to raise money for area food banks. While the event is typically held in the Spring, the work starts much earlier, in places like the Youth Museum in Beckley, where students and volunteers carefully painted ceramic bowls on Monday.

“It lets them give back through art, but also service. In making the bowls, they get to experience an art form that is kind of unique. But it also teaches them about our community and food insecurity,” said the Youth Museum’s Artist, Norma Acord.

Beth Jarrel is a member of the Quota Club’s Empty Bowls Committee. The bowls represent more than just a piece of art, she explained, they symbolize the struggles within our own community.

“The bowl symbolizes what one individual may get to eat in a day. Most of us are fortunate to get three meals a day. But some people only have a bowl.”

After the bowls are glazed, they go in the kiln where their designs are hardened for sale in the Spring. At the Place at the United Methodist Temple, the bowls will be sold as part of a community gathering for nine different local food pantries. The organization has raised up to $30,000 in years past.

“The community loves coming out. People sit and visit. We also have a silent auction. People love coming out and looking through and bidding....knowing everything goes toward a good cause,” said Jarrell.

While no official date has been set just yet, Jarrell said the event is typically held toward the end of March.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.