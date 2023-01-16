Rain moves in tonight, bringing a soggy Tuesday morning.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We’re in for some warmth this week are we look towards temperatures in the 50s. Tonight will be mild as well. We’re looking at temperatures dropping down into the low 40s overnight. We will also be seeing some rain showers popping up ahead of a frontal system that will be bringing in some rain. Rain looks to begin around 4 PM, becoming more widespread after midnight.

Tonight will be warmer than the past few nights.
A steady rain is in store for tomorrow morning's commute.
Tomorrow that rain will stick with us until around 11 AM. After that, we still have a chance for a few pop-up rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday a little lower, sitting in the low 50s. Most of us are only looking to get a quarter of an inch, to half an inch of rain through Tuesday evening.

Rain will begin to taper off by lunchtime.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, we dry up for a little bit, before more rain moves in overnight, bringing us showers on Thursday. Highs throughout the weekend will be in the 50s,

