Pineville Elementary students win creative competition

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -The 11th anniversary of ‘Celebration of Diversity’, and 39th year of poster and essay competition kicked off January 14th, in Charleston, West Virginia.

Over 125 entries around the state entered into the competition.

Local students from Wyoming County took home some wins.

From grades k-2, first place winner was Weston J. Smith from Pineville Elementary School.

From grades 3-5, second place winner was Kennedy G. Blankenship from Pineville Elementary School.

1st place in the essay competition for 3rd grade was Easton Shrewbury from Pineville Elementary School.

There were many other categories where students from around the state won; these categories included, song, film production, tradition art, and mixed media.

These competitions were put on by the Wheeling YWCA (Young Women’s Christian Associates), and guest speakers said none of this would be possible without our teachers.

For more information on all the states winners you can visit.

MLK Commission and HHOMA to honor student winners of Project on Racism Contest and 39th Annual Poster Competition Jan. 14 (wv.gov)

