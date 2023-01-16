Pineville Elementary students win creative competition

By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -The 11th anniversary of ‘Celebration of Diversity’, and 39th year of poster and essay competition kicked off January 14th, in Charleston, West Virginia.

Over 125 entries around the state entered into the competition.

Local students from Wyoming County took home some wins.

From grades k-2, first place winner was Weston J. Smith from Pineville Elementary School.

From grades 3-5, second place winner was Kennedy G. Blankenship from Pineville Elementary School.

1st place in the essay competition for 3rd grade was Easton Shrewbury from Pineville Elementary School.

There were many other categories where students from around the state won; these categories included, song, film production, tradition art, and mixed media.

These competitions were put on by the Wheeling YWCA (Young Women’s Christian Associates), and guest speakers said none of this would be possible without our teachers.

For more information on all the states winners you can visit.

MLK Commission and HHOMA to honor student winners of Project on Racism Contest and 39th Annual Poster Competition Jan. 14 (wv.gov)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: New River Regional Jail
Man arrested, charged with murder after deputies find body inside burned vehicle
Albert Jones
Beckley man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Coal Country Buffet & Candies reopens.
Coal County Buffet and Candies on Mercer Street reopens after pandemic pause
A man accused of sexually abusing four young girls was sentenced in Fayette County on Friday.
Fayette County man sentenced for sex crimes against children
The transition is tentatively set for Dec. 31.
WVU to take over Welch Community Hospital

Latest News

Pineville Elementary students win creative competition
Pineville Elementary students win creative competition
Dragon's Coffee and More is open for business.
Dragon’s Coffee and More is open for business
Tazewell County non-profit helps seniors and their pets
Tazewell County non-profit helps seniors and their pets
Princeton Library holds “Friends of the Library” Book Sale
Princeton Library holds “Friends of the Library” Book Sale