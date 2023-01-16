Lewisburg comes together to celebrate life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - It has been two years since Lewisburg area residents have gathered together in person to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday morning, they did just that.

“The sun is just shining down over the top of Lewisburg through us across from the courthouse,” said Larry Davis, a member of the Lewisburg Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee. “...the people were just coming in and having a wonderful time down there.”

For some, the short walk from the county courthouse to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church was a time of reflection. For others, it was a time of remembrance, like Clifford Curry, who vividly remembers that April day in 1968 when Dr. King was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. At the time, Curry was a high school student.

“I can remember back when Dr. King had got killed and they killed him, and I try to express the thing of how Dr. King had went up to the mountain top and that’s what we have to do is strive to go to the mountain top even in Greenbrier County.”

In 2021, Lewisburg was named the most inclusive city in West Virginia. Just ask Monday’s keynote speaker Crystal Good. As a West Virginia native, she will tell you that the air is different in Lewisburg.

“Today, this morning, starting with the march from the courthouse to this church, singing songs and with children and seniors and everybody in between, it really felt purposeful, and it just felt like a community.”

But although the city has made great strides toward equality, Mayor Beverly White says the fight against what she calls “generational hate” is far from over.

“We need to get to a point where we are teaching everyone is somebody’s child. How do you want your child to be treated? And in that vein, if people would do that, I think we can see a better community, a better state than we have right now.”

To further celebrate Dr. King, Mayor White proclaimed January 16 through January 22 as Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Week in Lewisburg.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.