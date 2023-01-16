Increasing clouds today will lead to rain overnight

A cold front will bring rain to the region tonight and Tuesday morning
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to the region today. Temperatures will be mild as well with highs in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s.

Cloudy skies are expected tonight and eventually rain will push in after midnight. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain will continue to fall across the area tomorrow morning. We’ll dry up as we head into the afternoon hours with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay mild in the low/mid 50s for most.

Most will stay dry on Wednesday with the exception of a few spotty showers. A better chance of rain will move into the region on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Temperatures will climb even higher with highs in the 50s and low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Colder air will rush in behind that cold front. High temperatures will only top off in the 30s and low 40s on Friday and we could even see a few flurries flying around. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

