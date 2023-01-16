Increasing clouds today will lead to rain overnight

An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to the region today. Temperatures will be mild as well with highs in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s.

We'll stay dry today with increasing cloud cover and high temperatures in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Cloudy skies are expected tonight and eventually rain will push in after midnight. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Cloudy skies are expected tonight, and rain will push into the region after midnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue to fall across the area tomorrow morning. We’ll dry up as we head into the afternoon hours with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay mild in the low/mid 50s for most.

Rain will continue to move through the area on Tuesday morning, but we'll dry up throughout the afternoon hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most will stay dry on Wednesday with the exception of a few spotty showers. A better chance of rain will move into the region on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Temperatures will climb even higher with highs in the 50s and low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mild temperatures are expected through Thursday before a cold front brings in much colder air on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Colder air will rush in behind that cold front. High temperatures will only top off in the 30s and low 40s on Friday and we could even see a few flurries flying around. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.