In Focus: woman switches to plant-based diet, loses 60 lbs.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On the Sun. Jan. 15 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on a Mercer County woman. Her name is Brenda Workman. Her journey to better health started two and a half years ago. She has lost 60 lbs. by changing to a plant-based diet.

Now, she is passionate about sharing what she’s learned with others. To view the preview interview about this segment, go here.

However, Workman adds that everyone should seek advice from their doctors before starting their weight loss journey.

“I always suggest that people work closely with their doctor when they change their diet,” said Workman “In my case, my blood pressure started coming down and my doctor had to adjust my medication and finally took me off my medication. So I do think it’s important that anytime they change their diet, they need to work closely with their doctor.”

To connect with Workman on Facebook, go here. You can also follow her on Instagram @brendaworkmanspeaks. You can learn more about Workman by visiting her website here.

