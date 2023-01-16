In Focus: woman switches to plant-based diet, loses 60 lbs.

Brenda Workman is passionate about sharing her healthy eating tips with others.
Brenda Workman has lost 60 lbs. by switching to a plant-based diet.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On the Sun. Jan. 15 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on a Mercer County woman. Her name is Brenda Workman. Her journey to better health started two and a half years ago. She has lost 60 lbs. by changing to a plant-based diet.

Now, she is passionate about sharing what she’s learned with others. To view the preview interview about this segment, go here.

However, Workman adds that everyone should seek advice from their doctors before starting their weight loss journey.

“I always suggest that people work closely with their doctor when they change their diet,” said Workman “In my case, my blood pressure started coming down and my doctor had to adjust my medication and finally took me off my medication. So I do think it’s important that anytime they change their diet, they need to work closely with their doctor.”

To connect with Workman on Facebook, go here. You can also follow her on Instagram @brendaworkmanspeaks. You can learn more about Workman by visiting her website here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

