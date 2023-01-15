Temperatures warm up heading into the work week.

It was a pretty nice day today as we saw a lot of sun and blue sky. Conditions tonight will see more clouds building in, bringing overnight lows up into the mid 20s. Right about normal for mid-January. Not going to see a lot of wind tonight, as conditions remain calm.

Tonight we will see temperatures in the 20s (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see pretty heavy cloud cover throughout the day. Highs in the morning will quickly reach into the 40s by 11 AM. Clouds will begin to increase after lunchtime as warm air brings the chance for rain overnight Monday. High temperatures will be topping off in the mid 50s.

Things will be warm for Martin Luther King Day. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will begin after midnight, and we could see some periods of heavy rain through Tuesday morning. Showers will quickly clear up, giving us a dry afternoon on Tuesday. Highs through Friday will remain in the 50s, bringing us unseasonably warm conditions this week.

Monday night rain moves in. (WVVA WEATHER)

Warm temperatures are expected into next week (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will also continue to be off and on this week, with another chance of rain heading our way on Thursday as well.

