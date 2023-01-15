Princeton Library holds “Friends of the Library” Book Sale

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Although the day’s weather was less than ideal people still braved the elements for Princeton’s Friends of the Library Book Sale.

All the books come from donations from patrons, allowing the library to fundraise cost free. All profits from the book sale help fund the library’s various outreach events.

“The Friends of the Library- The sales we have from that support our summer reading programs and we do community projects. So, it’s fun to volunteer for this organization . We’re all like family now,” said Friends of the Library volunteer Frances Mcaffee.

“And it’s a great opportunity for people to get books really inexpensively and really good quality. It’s a fun thing to be apart of,” said Becky Kidwell, another volunteer.

If you missed today’s event don’t worry- the book sale is a monthly occurrence, the next one will be on February 13th from 9 am to 5 pm.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.