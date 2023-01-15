Dragon’s Coffee and More is open for business

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The newest business weaving themselves into the tapestry of Tazewell’s commerce is Dragon’s Coffee and More.

And there are a lot of dragons at the shop..

“Dragons for many reasons. The orange dragon actually represents my husband Ron. He used to do cage-fighting and he also DJ’d. That was his name, Dragon. He’s got a big ol’ dragon tattoo on his back and dragons all over him. And the other reason is my family heritage. My grandmother on my father’s side was a Drake and Drake means Dragon. So dragons are just really special to us,” said Co-owner of the business, Jen Spain.

All syrups in the store are made from scratch in house. And though only open for just over a week, the store already has a very popular drink: boba tea.

“Right now we don’t because we sold out so fast. It was just a few days when we sold out. I underestimated it greatly,” said Spain.

Spain added that boba will be back as soon as their new shipment arrives. Spain’s business partner and husband says the influx of customers to the new business has been encouraging.

“We were always searching for something, well we found it here. You know there’s a great community. There’s great people all the way around you. And you know they come out and they support new business, no matter how big or small,” said Ron Spain.

One of the other unique drinks the store has to offer is white coffee.

“You have more medicinal benefits in it. So it has a lot of those anti-oxidants you would find in it like you would in green coffee. And it doesn’t upset your stomach like some people experience with standard coffee,” said Jen Spain.

The store is also committing 5% of sales to local battered women’s shelters.

