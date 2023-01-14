WVDOT reports that Hinton Sinkhole is filled in

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Highways reports that the Hinton sinkhole is currently filled in, with a temporary liner in the culvert below and a temporary bridge carrying Route 20 traffic. A permanent repair will take place in the spring, which will consist of a permanent drainage pipe under the surface. Traffic will be maintained on the temporary bridge until the permanent repair is complete.

Prior to being filled in WVDOT says the sinkhole was the size of an Olympic swimming pool. Back in August, the hole measured at 6ft wide.

Though the hole as it relates to Route 20 has been filled, the land does begin to slope at the perimeter of the vacated Hinton Police Station.

“Right where you see that corner for the building drop- that’s where the culvert was. And.. So they didn’t fill up under our building like they were hoping. We are still planning on demolishing that building at some point. We were told not to do anything of that aspect until they got it to a certain point with the fill just to make sure the ground is safe. And we understand that,” said Hinton City Manager Chris Meadows.

Joe Pack, Deputy State Highway Engineer for the DOT said in a statement to WVVA, “When we filled the sinkhole, we filled the entire sinkhole --- including under the police station.”

There is definitely more earth under the police department than there was in November, the definition of being completely filled depends on who you ask.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.