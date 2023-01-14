Warmer and sunnier conditions tomorrow.

After the sun went down last night, a lot of us started to see some accumulating snow as a result of the ongoing upslope snow showers. So far it looks like most of us got anywhere from one to three inches, with Ansted, WV coming in with a whopping 5 inches of snow.

This morning a lot of us saw some snow sticking to the roads! (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we will start to say goodbye to the snow for now. Clouds will begin tapering off by tomorrow morning. We could still see a stray snow flurry through the evening in the upper elevations. Temperatures tonight will continue to be cold, sitting in the upper teens.

Tonight we will get down into the teens. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is setting up to be a beautiful day though. Could see some spotty clouds through lunchtime, but mainly sunny skies are on tap. Highs will be warming up into the upper 30s / low 40s by 1 PM. Temperatures overnight will drop back down into the 20s.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and warmer day. (WVVA WEATHER)

Getting a look at the beginning of next week, things will be dry on Monday, with rain moving in through the middle of the week. Temperatures next week look to be in the 50s, so we will be well above average.

