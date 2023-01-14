Warmer and sunnier conditions tomorrow.

Tomorrow will see highs back in the low 40s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After the sun went down last night, a lot of us started to see some accumulating snow as a result of the ongoing upslope snow showers. So far it looks like most of us got anywhere from one to three inches, with Ansted, WV coming in with a whopping 5 inches of snow.

This morning a lot of us saw some snow sticking to the roads!
This morning a lot of us saw some snow sticking to the roads!(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we will start to say goodbye to the snow for now. Clouds will begin tapering off by tomorrow morning. We could still see a stray snow flurry through the evening in the upper elevations. Temperatures tonight will continue to be cold, sitting in the upper teens.

Tonight we will get down into the teens.
Tonight we will get down into the teens.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is setting up to be a beautiful day though. Could see some spotty clouds through lunchtime, but mainly sunny skies are on tap. Highs will be warming up into the upper 30s / low 40s by 1 PM. Temperatures overnight will drop back down into the 20s.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and warmer day.
Tomorrow will be a sunny and warmer day.(WVVA WEATHER)

Getting a look at the beginning of next week, things will be dry on Monday, with rain moving in through the middle of the week. Temperatures next week look to be in the 50s, so we will be well above average.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: New River Regional Jail
Man arrested, charged with murder after deputies find body inside burned vehicle
Albert Jones
Beckley man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Lot renters told WVVA they are choosing to pay their original, pre-hike rent price.
Mercer County mobile home residents defiant against lot rent hike
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A man accused of sexually abusing four young girls was sentenced in Fayette County on Friday.
Fayette County man sentenced for sex crimes against children

Latest News

Full video forecast (1-13-2023)
Full video forecast (1-13-2023)
OVERNIGHT
Snow showers will continue tonight; slick areas possible into early Saturday
Full Forecast (1/13)
Full Forecast (1/13)
Snow showers will fall across our western facing slopes through Saturday morning.
A wintry end to the week