Tazewell County Board of Supervisors expands tuition program to include Bluefield University

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Students in Tazewell County will soon be able to get some help with tuition for Bluefield University.

In the county’s Board of Supervisor’s January meeting all members voted to expand the county’s tuition assistance program to include the century old university.

Prior to this month’s vote, the program focused solely on Southwest Virginia Community College.

Eastern District Supervisor and Bluefield University Alum Charlie Stacy says they brought in the program all to give students more opportunity to stay in the area.

“Anything we can do to get young people to put their roots in the ground and maybe stay here is a good thing. Our population has consistently been on the decline,” Stacy said.

Stacy adds that the $2,500 per semester is there to help fill the gap that is often left after students exhaust all of their Federal Aid options. Requirements for eligibility include a minimum 3.0 GPA and at least 8 hours of community service.

Find out more here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: New River Regional Jail
Man arrested, charged with murder after deputies find body inside burned vehicle
Albert Jones
Beckley man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Lot renters told WVVA they are choosing to pay their original, pre-hike rent price.
Mercer County mobile home residents defiant against lot rent hike
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A man accused of sexually abusing four young girls was sentenced in Fayette County on Friday.
Fayette County man sentenced for sex crimes against children

Latest News

WVDOT reports Hinton sinkhole is filled in.
WVDOT reports that Hinton Sinkhole is filled in
The transition is tentatively set for Dec. 31.
WVU to take over Welch Community Hospital
WVU to take over Welch Community Hospital
WVU to take over Welch Community Hospital
Plateau Medical Center gets acquired by Vandalia
Vandalia Health acquires Plateau Medical Center.