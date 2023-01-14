Tazewell County Board of Supervisors expands tuition program to include Bluefield University

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Students in Tazewell County will soon be able to get some help with tuition for Bluefield University.

In the county’s Board of Supervisor’s January meeting all members voted to expand the county’s tuition assistance program to include the century old university.

Prior to this month’s vote, the program focused solely on Southwest Virginia Community College.

Eastern District Supervisor and Bluefield University Alum Charlie Stacy says they brought in the program all to give students more opportunity to stay in the area.

“Anything we can do to get young people to put their roots in the ground and maybe stay here is a good thing. Our population has consistently been on the decline,” Stacy said.

Stacy adds that the $2,500 per semester is there to help fill the gap that is often left after students exhaust all of their Federal Aid options. Requirements for eligibility include a minimum 3.0 GPA and at least 8 hours of community service.

