Shady Spring explodes in the second half, Tigers make statement with blowout win

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers pounced after halftime.

It was a tight game in the first half then Shady Spring turned it up on both sides of the ball.

The Tigers outscored the Spartans, 42-25 over the final 16 minutes en route to their 89-63 win.

Braden Chapman scored 19 of the 21 Shady Spring points in the first quarter. He had 29 at the half and finished the game with 33 points.

Ammar Maxwell added 14 and Cole Chapman chipped in 10 points for Shady Spring.

Goose Gabbert led Greenbrier East with 17 points and Adam Seams scored 11.

