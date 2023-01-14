Concord sweeps Davis & Elkins in basketball double header

Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Athens the Concord University basketball mountain lions took on the Davis & Elkins Senators at the Carter Center.

For the women, despite a sluggish start, the team prevailed winning 72-59. Maggie Guynn had a season high 22 points in the victory.

The men tipped off after and were able to attack the Senators early and often, winning 86-73. Concord had two players who scored 20 or more points with JJ Harper, 21, and Ethan Heller, 20.

