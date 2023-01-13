WVU to take over Welch Community Hospital

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Welch Community Hospital is gearing up to join the West Virginia University medical team, following an announcement from Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) on Wednesday.

As of Friday, the transition is tentatively set for Dec. 31, 2023. Upon completion, the 100+ year-old hospital will join the largest health system in the Mountain State. Welch Community Hospital’s CEO Mark Simpson said his team has a fair amount of work to wrap up before the transition can begin, but added the opportunities that come along with such a change will benefit the entire community.

“The ability to reach out to the experts, the folks that have the greatest technology and abilities to treat all healthcare conditions,” said Simpson. “I think this is just the greatest news for Welch Community, period.”

As for the community, local non-profits voiced some concern about patients’ ability to pay for care once the transition happens. In a statement, Marsha Mullins with Council of the Southern Mountains said in-part, “We’re a poor county, and a lot of people here don’t have health insurance. They go to Welch for their services and if they can’t pay the bill, they can’t pay.”

Mullins went on to express concern that as a non-state-owned facility, folks may have trouble getting care without proper insurance.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.