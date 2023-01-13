A wintry end to the week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS, WESTERN GREENBRIER, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL SATURDAY AT 1 PM AND RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, BUCHANAN, TAZEWELL, MERCER, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL SATURDAY AT 7 AM. ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL MAKE FOR SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR OUR WESTERN FACING SLOPES THROUGH SATURDAY. (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow showers are falling across parts of the region this morning and will continue all day long for our western facing slopes. We’ll be much colder today with highs in the upper 20s and 30s. Gusty winds will make us feel like we are in the 20s all day long.

Snow showers will fall throughout the day along our western facing slopes as temperatures hover in the 20s and 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll continue to see off-and-on snow showers across our western facing slopes overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and 20s but when you factor in the wind, it’ll feel like we are in the teens and single digits tonight.

Snow showers will fall at times tonight as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few more upslope snow showers are possible tomorrow morning, but we should start to dry up throughout the afternoon hours. When the snow is all set and done, most of us will pick up 1-3″ with higher amounts expected in the highest elevations and lower amounts for our eastern facing slopes and portions of our lower elevations. While this isn’t a major snowstorm, slick road conditions are expected especially tonight and Saturday morning.

1-3" of snow is expected for most of our western facing slopes with higher amounts expected in the highest elevations in western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas counties. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies return to the region on Sunday. High temperatures will be warmer as well in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

Temperatures will warm up as we head into next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be even warmer by MLK Day on Monday with high temperatures in the 50s for most. That’ll come with an increase in cloud cover and eventually some rain will move into the region overnight. Rain showers will continue to fall into our Tuesday, but we look to stay mild with high temperatures in the 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.