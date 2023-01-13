Vandalia Health acquires Plateau Medical Center.

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A hospital in Fayette County has signed an agreement to change hands.

Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill will soon be acquired by Vandalia Health.

The non profit health system under the Charleston Area Medical Center has acquired a few facilities in our area.

Previously a for profit hospital, the Plateau Medical Center will now be non profit, meaning all the money will stay in West Virginia and the Oak Hill community.

David Ramsey, President and CEO of Vandalia Health: “We’ll put more capital, we’ll put dollars in to buy equipment into the facility. We’ll hire medical staff.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of March.

