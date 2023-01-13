Vandalia Health acquires Plateau Medical Center.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A hospital in Fayette County has signed an agreement to change hands.

Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill will soon be acquired by Vandalia Health.

The non profit health system under the Charleston Area Medical Center has acquired a few facilities in our area.

Previously a for profit hospital, the Plateau Medical Center will now be non profit, meaning all the money will stay in West Virginia and the Oak Hill community.

David Ramsey, President and CEO of Vandalia Health: “We’ll put more capital, we’ll put dollars in to buy equipment into the facility. We’ll hire medical staff.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of March.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own ‘Grumpy Cat’
Lot renters told WVVA they are choosing to pay their original, pre-hike rent price.
Mercer County mobile home residents defiant against lot rent hike
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs

Latest News

The transition is tentatively set for Dec. 31.
WVU to take over Welch Community Hospital
WVU to take over Welch Community Hospital
WVU to take over Welch Community Hospital
Plateau Medical Center
Plateau Medical Center
Albert Jones
Beckley man pleads guilty to attempted murder