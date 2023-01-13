The Summers County Sheriff’s Office is hiring

The Summers County Sheriff’s Office is currently hiring for two positions.
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Sheriff’s Office is currently hiring for two positions.

One of those is for a law enforcement officer. Applicants will have to complete physical and mental examinations as well as a thorough background check.

We asked a deputy at the department about what type of candidate he hopes to see apply.

“We want free-thinkers. We want compassionate people but stern people. Loyal people, people that care. And I know it sounds like a cliche but I want the person who really believes they can make a difference,” said Chief Deputy Tim Adkins.

The office is also hiring for an animal/litter control process server. Find out how to apply here.

