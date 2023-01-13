Snow showers will continue tonight; slick areas possible into early Saturday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure is heading offshore, taking rain with it, but snow will continue on and off tonight-early Saturday, as colder winds out of the NW behind the departing system ramp up.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

While accumulations look minor, snow will stick more efficiently to roadways after sundown as temps drop.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Low temps tonight will eventually hit the 20s and teens. With the wind whipping still, wind chills will drop into the single digits through Saturday AM.

WINDS TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High temps Saturday will only reach the upper 20s and low 30s, so bundle up! Snow will eventually taper Saturday afternoon. We’ll clear out Saturday night, but we will still be cold with lows again in the 20s waking up Sunday morning.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be dry and seasonable, with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. By MLK Day, temps will recover back into the upper 40s-low 50s.

MLK DAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain looks to return next Monday night-Tuesday. STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

