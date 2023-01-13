RGH holds career fair in Beckley

RGH Job Fair
RGH Job Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Raleigh General Hospital leaders were set up at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

They were meeting potential employees, holding interviews, and explaining more about their available positions as part of the hospital’s career fair.

Kristen Gill is the HR Recruiting Manager for Raleigh General Hospital. She says these fairs are a great way to get out and meet people in the community while looking for future healthcare workers.

“It makes us feel very hopeful and like we are really doing a lot for the community,” Gill said. “Our hospital’s main goal is to help the community and we like to have as many people from the area working in the hospital as possible.”

Representatives from the hospital’s food service, housekeeping and maintenance departments were some of the few on-site Friday.

Gill says the turnout was great, making it one of the more successful career fairs that they’ve had.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own ‘Grumpy Cat’
Lot renters told WVVA they are choosing to pay their original, pre-hike rent price.
Mercer County mobile home residents defiant against lot rent hike
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs

Latest News

Albert Jones
Beckley man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Raleigh General Hospital
Raleigh General Hospital’s cardiac center unveils new technology
A man accused of sexually abusing four young girls was sentenced in Fayette County on Friday.
Fayette County man sentenced for sex crimes against children
Courtesy: New River Regional Jail
Man arrested, charged with murder after deputies find body inside a burned vehicle