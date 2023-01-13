RGH holds career fair in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Raleigh General Hospital leaders were set up at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

They were meeting potential employees, holding interviews, and explaining more about their available positions as part of the hospital’s career fair.

Kristen Gill is the HR Recruiting Manager for Raleigh General Hospital. She says these fairs are a great way to get out and meet people in the community while looking for future healthcare workers.

“It makes us feel very hopeful and like we are really doing a lot for the community,” Gill said. “Our hospital’s main goal is to help the community and we like to have as many people from the area working in the hospital as possible.”

Representatives from the hospital’s food service, housekeeping and maintenance departments were some of the few on-site Friday.

Gill says the turnout was great, making it one of the more successful career fairs that they’ve had.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.