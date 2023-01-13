Raleigh General Hospital’s cardiac center unveils new technology

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over the last month, Raleigh General Hospital’s Cardiac Center has been utilizing a brand-new technology.

It’s called the shockwave catheter.

In the past, this technology has been used to break up kidney stones, but now it can be utilized to do the same to calcium deposits in a blocked coronary artery.

This can allow for better stent placement.

WVVA spoke to RGH’s Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Abdrhman Hamo. He made the push for the hospital to acquire this technology and better explained how it can further assist patients.

“This tool will shorten the time of the procedure and give results for the patient and better blood supply for the heart,” Dr. Hamo said, adding that the catheter, which studies show has a 90 percent success rate, could potentially save patients from having to undergo open heart surgery.

The shockwave catheter has already been used on patients at RGH.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.