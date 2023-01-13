Fayette County man sentenced for sex crimes against children

FAYETTEVILE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man accused of sexually abusing four young girls was sentenced to prison in Fayette County on Friday.

In May, Terry Treadway, 64, of Scarbro, pleaded guilty to two counts of First-degree Sexual Abuse of a Child under the Age of 12. It was a Kennedy plea in which the defendant does not admit guilt.

As arguments were made before sentencing, Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti alluded to a number of events at Summersville Lake, in which Treadway attempted to lure young girls with boat trips and plane rides.

Ciliberti also said bond had to be revoked twice on Treadway. During one of those instances, he said Treadway was found to be in close proximity to one of his victims.

Just before his sentence was read, Treadway made a plea to the judge for probation. “I have no intentions of doing any harm or any wrongdoing that would bring harm to them.”

Meanwhile, Ciliberti argued for the maximum sentence. “I can rest. The children of Fayette County can rest. The parents of Fayette County can rest knowing that this pedophile is locked in a cage away from children.”

While each of the charges carries a sentence of between 5-25 years in prison, Judge Thomas Ewing ordered that they run consecutively.

Treadway will be required to be on the sex offender registry and under intense supervision upon his release.

