Coal County Buffet and Candies on Mercer Street reopens after pandemic pause

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After having to shutter their doors due to the pandemic, Coal County Buffet and Candies on Mercer Street reopened Thursday.

The restaurant offers a variety of home cooked meals, candies and even live music. All in an effort to bring a little West Virginia to everyone.

“I just like to keep the theme of West Virginia. I like to keep my theme about West Virginia food. So that when someone comes into my restaurant they would be able to eat as if they were eating with a family from West Virginia,” said owner Lisa Biermann.

Biermann is also using her store as an opportunity to give back to her son who had cerebral palsy and other disabled community members by giving them jobs. She adds that people with disabilities often have difficulty finding employment.

When her son graduated high school in 2018, Biermann opened the buffet and candy store for him to have a future.

Find more about Coal County Buffet and Candies here.

