Coal County Buffet and Candies on Mercer Street reopens after pandemic pause

Coal Country Buffet & Candies reopens.
Coal Country Buffet & Candies reopens.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After having to shutter their doors due to the pandemic, Coal County Buffet and Candies on Mercer Street reopened Thursday.

The restaurant offers a variety of home cooked meals, candies and even live music. All in an effort to bring a little West Virginia to everyone.

“I just like to keep the theme of West Virginia. I like to keep my theme about West Virginia food. So that when someone comes into my restaurant they would be able to eat as if they were eating with a family from West Virginia,” said owner Lisa Biermann.

Biermann is also using her store as an opportunity to give back to her son who had cerebral palsy and other disabled community members by giving them jobs. She adds that people with disabilities often have difficulty finding employment.

When her son graduated high school in 2018, Biermann opened the buffet and candy store for him to have a future.

Find more about Coal County Buffet and Candies here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own ‘Grumpy Cat’
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Rain and storms today will change to snow late tonight.
A powerful cold front will bring rain and storms today and snow tomorrow

Latest News

The Summers County Sheriff’s Office is currently hiring for two positions.
The Summers County Sheriff’s Office is hiring
WVVA HOMETOWN HERO: SIBLINGS LEAD COMMUNITY EFFORT TO KEEP COAL CAMP CHRISTMAS PROGRAM ALIVE
WVVA Hometown Hero: Siblings lead community effort to keep Coal Camp Christmas Program alive
Capitol Beat
Brenda Workman lost 60 lbs. by changing to a plant-based diet.
In Focus preview: woman shares healthy eating tips