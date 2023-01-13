Beckley man pleads guilty to attempted murder

Albert Jones
Albert Jones(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man set to go to trial in a matter of weeks accepted a plea deal on Friday, January 13. Judge HL Kirkpatrick presided over the hearing.

Twenty-seven-year-old Albert Shacore Jones pleaded guilty to the felony charge of attempted murder.

During the hearing, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said Jones broke into the Beckley apartment of Sumer Alexander, Jones’ ex-girlfriend, on July 18, 2021, and shot her through the pelvis. Jones admitted to shooting Alexander during the hearing.

By pleading guilty to attempted murder, two other charges against Jones were dropped. This includes wanton endangerment and malicious wounding.

Jones is facing three to 15 years in prison for pleading guilty to attempted murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own ‘Grumpy Cat’
Lot renters told WVVA they are choosing to pay their original, pre-hike rent price.
Mercer County mobile home residents defiant against lot rent hike
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs

Latest News

RGH Job Fair
RGH holds career fair in Beckley
Raleigh General Hospital
Raleigh General Hospital’s cardiac center unveils new technology
A man accused of sexually abusing four young girls was sentenced in Fayette County on Friday.
Fayette County man sentenced for sex crimes against children
Courtesy: New River Regional Jail
Man arrested, charged with murder after deputies find body inside a burned vehicle