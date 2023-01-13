Beckley man pleads guilty to attempted murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man set to go to trial in a matter of weeks accepted a plea deal on Friday, January 13. Judge HL Kirkpatrick presided over the hearing.

Twenty-seven-year-old Albert Shacore Jones pleaded guilty to the felony charge of attempted murder.

During the hearing, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said Jones broke into the Beckley apartment of Sumer Alexander, Jones’ ex-girlfriend, on July 18, 2021, and shot her through the pelvis. Jones admitted to shooting Alexander during the hearing.

By pleading guilty to attempted murder, two other charges against Jones were dropped. This includes wanton endangerment and malicious wounding.

Jones is facing three to 15 years in prison for pleading guilty to attempted murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.