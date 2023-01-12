Wythe County Sheriff’s Office seeking full-time patrol deputies

Wythe County Sheriff's Office New Patrol Deputies Information
Wythe County Sheriff's Office New Patrol Deputies Information(Wythe County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional full-time patrol deputies.

A post on the office’s Facebook page states that the starting salary for the position is $44,500 with an increase after three years to $46,000.

Deputies receive paid vacation, holidays, and sick time. Potential applicants should be aware that the shifts are 12 hours, with four working days and then four days off.

Anyone curious about the position or looking for more information should head to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. You can do that by clicking here.

