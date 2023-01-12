Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours. (Source: WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) – A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours.

Officials say two men were working when the trench collapsed around 2 p.m. Wednesday. One worker made it out, but the other became trapped in dirt up to his neck.

Crews worked for hours to free the man, and he was finally pulled to safety at 10:18 p.m.

It’s unclear if he suffered any injuries, but officials said he was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital to be evaluated.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own ‘Grumpy Cat’
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Robert Hur has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel...
Garland appoints special counsel for Biden docs
New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
FILE - The CDC reports measles and other disease vaccination rates are going down in schools.
US kindergarten vaccination rates dropped again, data shows